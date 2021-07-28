Nevro (NVRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Nevro has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.00. Nevro has a 12 month low of $128.11 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

