New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.