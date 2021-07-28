New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,843,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 34,885,309 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.19.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

