New World Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New World Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NWBD remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. New World Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get New World Brands alerts:

New World Brands Company Profile

New World Brands, Inc engages in the provision and sale of telecommunications services. It focuses on the products and services utilizing voice over internet protocol (VoIP) technology. The company was founded in May 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for New World Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.