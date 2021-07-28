New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

New World Development stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 2,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700. New World Development has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57.

Get New World Development alerts:

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.