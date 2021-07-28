Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Newell Brands worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 77,881 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,761,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,728,000 after acquiring an additional 431,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.2% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $451,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

