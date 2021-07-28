Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 647,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Newell Brands worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

