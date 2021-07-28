Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $36,417.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

