NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 6.5% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 15,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,943,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 419,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

