NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -137.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.