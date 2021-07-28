Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

