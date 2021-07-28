NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,255,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,147,000 after acquiring an additional 415,816 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. 307,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,699. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

