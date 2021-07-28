NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,255,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,147,000 after purchasing an additional 415,816 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. 325,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

