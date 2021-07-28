NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post sales of $348.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $240.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

