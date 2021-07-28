Nexus Reaches Market Cap of $34.31 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Nexus has a total market cap of $34.31 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,157,021 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

