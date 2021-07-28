NFTb (NFTB) Trading Up 92.9% Over Last Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $775,209.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 92.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,977 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

