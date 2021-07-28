NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

