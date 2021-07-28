NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of NI worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NI by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NI by 42.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NI by 73.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NI by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NI by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.24.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK).

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.