NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $39.36

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.36, but opened at $41.30. NIO shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 428,362 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get NIO alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $85,756,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.