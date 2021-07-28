NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $2.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNGRY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NN Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

