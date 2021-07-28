Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 3.81 ($0.05), with a volume of 205,898 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 215,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

