North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.383-$1.587 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 47,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $447.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

