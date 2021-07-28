Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.15 ($1.40). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 107.15 ($1.40), with a volume of 5,095 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.55. The company has a market cap of £31.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

