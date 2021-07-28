Northern Trust Corp Acquires 21,337 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

