Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,455 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

