Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of C&F Financial worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 61.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 103.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFFI stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. C&F Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

