Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Republic First Bancorp worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 96,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

