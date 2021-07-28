Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of SciPlay worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SciPlay by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

