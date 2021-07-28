Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of The Eastern worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Eastern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Eastern by 53.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Eastern in the first quarter worth $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Eastern in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Eastern by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

