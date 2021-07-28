Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.34% of Fathom worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fathom by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $557,643.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,105,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $3,463,654.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $388.22 million and a P/E ratio of -77.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.77. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

