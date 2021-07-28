Northern Trust Corp Has $1.55 Million Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

