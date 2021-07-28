Northern Trust Corp Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of Party City Holdco worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $949.36 million, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.