Northern Trust Corp Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

