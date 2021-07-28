Northern Trust Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

