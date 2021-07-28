Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 335.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Aytu Biopharma worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 1,281,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 258,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

