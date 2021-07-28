Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.59 Million in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $919.63 million, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 0.54.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

