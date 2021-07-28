Northern Trust Corp Purchases 35,395 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilray by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tilray by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. Research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

