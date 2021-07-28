Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of BTRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $333,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

