Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,975 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Enzo Biochem worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 153,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

NYSE ENZ opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a P/E ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.