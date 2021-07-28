Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,886 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Immunic worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 45,018.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immunic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

IMUX stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

