Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,755 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of Falcon Minerals worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 255,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 101,545 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLMN opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $423.29 million, a P/E ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

