Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,797 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,606,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 459,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 276,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 564,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 275,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

