Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,265 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,265 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLRS. upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.06 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

