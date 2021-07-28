Northern Trust Corp Sells 57,170 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,170 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $142.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

