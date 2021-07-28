Northern Trust Corp Takes $1.66 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,538,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $30,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

