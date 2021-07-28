Northland Securities Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Outperform

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $248.00. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.
Stryker stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.65. 17,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.21. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $269.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
