Northland Securities Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Outperform

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $248.00. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

Stryker stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.65. 17,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.21. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $269.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

