Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. 5,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

