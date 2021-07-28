NOW Token (NOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $1,803.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOW Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOW Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00035688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00105770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00124436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.31 or 0.99736166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00781030 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

