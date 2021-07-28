Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUS stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

