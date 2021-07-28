Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.